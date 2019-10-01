Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.21

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.21 and traded as low as $46.49. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises shares last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 273,058 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$41.21.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s payout ratio is 85.67%.

In other Domino’s Pizza Enterprises news, insider Donald Meij sold 43,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$47.79 ($33.89), for a total value of A$2,071,318.63 ($1,469,020.30).

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.