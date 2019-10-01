DNB Markets Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Santander upgraded Equinor ASA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.77.
NYSE:EQNR opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,952,000 after purchasing an additional 808,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,164,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,268,000 after purchasing an additional 160,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 332.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 336,136 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 198.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 999,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
