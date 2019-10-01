DNB Markets Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Santander upgraded Equinor ASA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.77.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,952,000 after purchasing an additional 808,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,164,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,268,000 after purchasing an additional 160,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 332.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 336,136 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 198.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 999,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

