Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $49.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

DIOD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.17. 23,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,988. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. Diodes has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Emily Yang sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $70,469.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,782.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Evan Yu sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $210,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,654 shares of company stock worth $360,108. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,664,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,698,000 after purchasing an additional 484,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,798,000 after purchasing an additional 86,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,027,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

