DigixDAO (DGD) Price Hits $13.38

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $13.38 or 0.00159090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, Huobi and IDEX. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $26.75 million and $530,742.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00191206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.01019355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011657 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00091119 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, HitBTC, Bancor Network, BigONE, Livecoin, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, Cobinhood, Liqui, IDEX, Radar Relay and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.