Digiwage (WAGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26,280.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 37.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $26,280.00 and $3.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00647658 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00032035 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004156 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002170 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.