Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boston Beer from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $462.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $363.75.

SAM stock opened at $364.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.13. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $230.93 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.78, for a total value of $5,596,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $15,639,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,205,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $40,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 53,723 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $18,291,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 149.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

