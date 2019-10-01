Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Receives $2.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNR shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price objective on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Denbury Resources stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,450,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,032,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $561.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.36. Denbury Resources has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.52 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 27.05%. Denbury Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,177,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,876,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after acquiring an additional 853,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,833,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 130,044 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 1,307.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,167,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,065,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

