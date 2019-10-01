Delphi Management Inc. MA Takes Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 324,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 207,302 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,819,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after buying an additional 312,908 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEA. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Compass Point began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $150,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,125 shares of company stock valued at $508,449. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

