Delphi Management Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Delphi Management Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Store Capital accounts for 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,720,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,631,000 after purchasing an additional 286,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Store Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Raymond James set a $39.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $38.76.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 36.14%. Store Capital’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $72,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,721.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.