Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Delphi Management Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLHR. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 32.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter worth $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 34.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $670.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $613,506.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,515 shares in the company, valued at $716,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 10,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $473,584.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,988.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,889 shares of company stock worth $4,942,601 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.