Datum (DAT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Datum has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $149,072.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, COSS and Huobi.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.01014762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090479 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

