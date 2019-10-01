Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.36

Shares of Cybg Plc (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cybg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cybg has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

