CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells $1,115,289.00 in Stock

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,766,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528,402. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 16.0% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 54.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

