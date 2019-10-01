Curecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $4,628.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Curecoin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Curecoin has a market cap of $798,623.00 and $4,628.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00673287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011111 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,265,427 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

