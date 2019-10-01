CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Shares Up 4.3%

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

CSR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSRLF)

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

