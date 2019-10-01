CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Down 0.7%

CreditRiskMonitor.Com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 692% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CreditRiskMonitor.Com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK scores, PAYCE reports, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.