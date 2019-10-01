Credit Suisse Group Cuts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $230.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $238.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $252.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.25.

FDS stock opened at $242.97 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $188.31 and a 52-week high of $305.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total value of $320,575.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $139,142.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,445 shares of company stock worth $41,560,073 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

