CPChain Reaches Market Cap of $2.95 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $533,611.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00844993 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001552 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

