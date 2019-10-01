COZ (COZ) Hits Market Cap of $652.80 Million

COZ (CURRENCY:COZ) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One COZ token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinZest, IDAX and CoinBene. COZ has a total market cap of $652.80 million and $5,760.00 worth of COZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COZ has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.01014762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090479 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022560 BTC.

COZ Token Profile

COZ’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. COZ’s official website is www.coinzest.co.kr

COZ Token Trading

COZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and CoinZest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

