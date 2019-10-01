Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) shares dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.30, approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25.

Get Cosmos alerts:

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 34,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $25,652.84.

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, imports, exports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical and wellness products for human use primarily in the European Union. It offers branded pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company provides its products to wholesale drug distributors, and wholesalers and retail healthcare providers.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.