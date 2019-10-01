Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Winthrop Partners WNY LLC

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 1.4% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 6,470.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,700,000 after buying an additional 3,614,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,131,000 after buying an additional 2,837,072 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,386,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,923,000 after buying an additional 2,117,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,247.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,958,000 after buying an additional 1,558,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.52. 202,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,367,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other Corning news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 1st. S&P Equity Research cut Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cross Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

