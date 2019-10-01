Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,410,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 22,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cross Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. S&P Equity Research downgraded Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.25. 92,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $35.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 3.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Corning by 2.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Corning by 2.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

