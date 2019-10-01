CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Myron Kaplan Purchases 5,000 Shares

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Myron Kaplan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,288.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CRMD stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 415,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,090. CorMedix Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CorMedix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CorMedix by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 975,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorMedix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 111,060 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CorMedix by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 58,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $940,000.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

