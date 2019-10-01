Cora Gold’s (CORA) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Cora Gold (LON:CORA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:CORA traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 7.25 ($0.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,988. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.19. Cora Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.59.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro property, which consists of four contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 320 square kilometers located in Koulikoro region in southwest Mali.

