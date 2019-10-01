Cora Gold’s (CORA) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Cora Gold (LON:CORA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:CORA traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 7.25 ($0.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,988. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.19. Cora Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.59.
About Cora Gold
