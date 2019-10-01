Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Copa from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James upgraded Copa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Copa from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66. Copa has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $113.62.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.92 million. Copa had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 39.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

