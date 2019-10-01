Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.50.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 62.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $34,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.84. 284,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,735. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $228.65 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.85 and its 200 day moving average is $309.99.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.