Contrasting Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NYSE:YRIV)

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Yangtze River Port and Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 10.16% 4.16% 1.44% Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -8.80% -3.91%

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Yangtze River Port and Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $193.32 million 4.92 $17.20 million $1.03 17.44 Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and Yangtze River Port and Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yangtze River Port and Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Yangtze River Port and Logistics does not pay a dividend. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is headquartered in New York, New York.

