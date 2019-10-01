Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) Stock Price Up 6%

Continental Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CGOOF)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.92, approximately 25,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 47,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

About Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

