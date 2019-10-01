Content Value Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.16 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, BitForex and UEX. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00191719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.01051724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00021481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00093730 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,347,835 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.