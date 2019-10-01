Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) Upgraded to Buy by Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSRT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consort Medical from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Consort Medical to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of LON:CSRT opened at GBX 754 ($9.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56. The company has a market cap of $372.21 million and a P/E ratio of 35.57. Consort Medical has a 52 week low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,270 ($16.59). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 755.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 839.01.

In other news, insider Chris Brinsmead acquired 1,000 shares of Consort Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 732 ($9.56) per share, for a total transaction of £7,320 ($9,564.88). Also, insider Ian James Nicholson acquired 1,350 shares of Consort Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £9,936 ($12,983.14).

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

