ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,972,938 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 507% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312,939 shares.The stock last traded at $2.22 and had previously closed at $1.86.

CFMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.35.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 34.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.18%. The company had revenue of $19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 164,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $528,995.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,218,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,007,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

