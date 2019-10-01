Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Coherent from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

COHR traded down $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.75. 175,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.78. Coherent has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $179.82.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $339.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.61 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 8.12%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 50.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 5.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 69.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,032,000 after acquiring an additional 103,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

