Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Plans $0.12 — Dividend

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE RNP traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

