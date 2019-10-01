Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Shares of CDE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,212,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,112. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 36.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 682,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 38.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 65,788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 53.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 72,406 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

