Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.56 Million

Brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to announce $16.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $17.10 million. Codexis reported sales of $16.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $70.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $71.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $88.01 million, with estimates ranging from $82.40 million to $96.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million.

CDXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,661. Codexis has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $793.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.52 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $83,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $155,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,764 shares in the company, valued at $915,686.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,000 shares of company stock worth $634,300. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.