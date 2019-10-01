CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Stock Price Down 11.1%

CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF)’s share price fell 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38, 11,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 7,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
The firm has a market cap of $401.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 571.17, a current ratio of 571.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.
CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.14 million during the quarter. CNFinance had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 18.53%.
CNFinance Company Profile (NYSE:CNF)
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
Featured Article: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.