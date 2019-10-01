CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Stock Price Down 11.1%

CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF)’s share price fell 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38, 11,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 7,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The firm has a market cap of $401.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 571.17, a current ratio of 571.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.14 million during the quarter. CNFinance had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 18.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNFinance stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.47% of CNFinance worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Company Profile (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.