CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.00.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $211.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average of $194.14. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,823,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,510.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,626 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,934 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in CME Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in CME Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 227,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.