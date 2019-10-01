CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

CMC Metals Ltd (CVE:CMB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 93000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08.

CMC Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

