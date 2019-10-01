CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

CIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in CIRCOR International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,913,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CIRCOR International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in CIRCOR International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 275,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,265. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $744.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.13. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. CIRCOR International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.