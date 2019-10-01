Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $115.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,833. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.37. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $117.16.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.87%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

