Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 115,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 259,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.39. 1,637,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,781. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $225.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

