Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. 62,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 288.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 141,742 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $940,000. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

