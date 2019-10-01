Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHGG. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.95. 3,829,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,071. Chegg has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 332.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 16,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $697,769.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 542,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,380.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 158,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $6,807,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,924,877.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,040,814 shares of company stock worth $43,208,996. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

