Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.80

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $11.64. Charter Hall Group shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 1,420,584 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$10.80.

In other news, insider David Ross purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.50 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,000.00 ($88,652.48). Also, insider David Harrison sold 357,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.74 ($9.04), for a total transaction of A$4,556,664.84 ($3,231,677.19).

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with $28.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors. The Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and oversees a portfolio of 820 properties that is more than 6.3 million square metres in size.

