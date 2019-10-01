Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 41.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,087,000 after buying an additional 44,742 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 43.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 461,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,200,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 53.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,810,000 after buying an additional 398,865 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark set a $422.00 target price on Charter Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

CHTR stock traded up $5.91 on Monday, reaching $412.12. 623,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.19 and a 200-day moving average of $385.21. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $272.91 and a twelve month high of $431.43. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

