Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Changyou.Com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 price objective on the stock.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

NASDAQ:CYOU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. 70,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. Changyou.Com has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $505.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $118.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.