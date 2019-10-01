Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 619,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the quarter. Century Communities accounts for 1.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $16,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1,419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,621. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Century Communities Inc has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $928.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $2,082,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,795.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Dixon sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $238,093.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

