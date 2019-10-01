Centauri Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Centauri has a market capitalization of $140,773.00 and $661.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centauri has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.37 or 0.05401625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 43,356,262 coins and its circulating supply is 42,783,958 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

