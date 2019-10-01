Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CX. HSBC lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Santander lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cemex SAB de CV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE CX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. 5,893,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,334,517. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

