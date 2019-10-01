CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Shares of CDW traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,022. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.68. CDW has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $124.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $55,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,985.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil B. Fairfield sold 2,118 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $250,178.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,673 shares of company stock valued at $14,744,616 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,538,000 after buying an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

